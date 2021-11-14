Looking for a ‘tee-riffic’ time? Check out new downtown Topeka business

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Tee Box is the latest business to join Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka.

Located at 906 South Kansas Avenue suite 100, The Tee Box, offers guests a one-stop shop for both golf and food. Owners Jacob King and Brandon Best said the passion project has been two years in the making.

“The process has been crazy,” Best said.

“It’s extremely exciting…rewarding at the same time you know to be able to have something for the community new, exciting,” King said.

In addition to serving craft cocktails and specialty foods, the business boasts state-of-the-art Trackman golf simulation bays. And they offer golf instructors to help improve your swing.

Local golf player Wade Forrest typically hits the real green for his game, but he likes that he can now play inside, year-round.

“We always play outside and we have a good time, but when winter rolls around, you don’t have a lot of options so what a better venue to eat, drink, and play golf,” Forrest said.

King says you won’t find the technology anywhere else in Topeka.

“We picked trackman because it’s the best. A lot of the PGA pros they use it at home, they use it on ranges,” King said.

For more information about The Tee Box, check out their website and Facebook page.