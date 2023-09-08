TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Saturday & Sunday Events

HOT AIR BALLOON RALLY – Don’t be surprised if you spot hot air balloons hovering over Topeka this weekend. A tradition since 1976, the Huff n’ Puff balloon rally kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday and goes through the weekend. The balloon rally is located at Huntoon and Fairlawn in West Topeka. Balloons launch starting at 6 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting. There’s no cost.

GARDEN GLOW – Normally you visit botanical gardens during the day, but Topeka’s Ward-Meade Garden Glow lights them up at night. You can experience this unique display from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Sept. 8 through Sept. 24. Admission is $5, kids 5 and under are free. The address is 124 NW Fillmore if you want to plug it into your cell phone. The large garden is tucked in a neighborhood south of I-70 and east of MacVicar.

KANSAS STATE FAIR – If you’re looking for a road trip, the Kansas State Fair kicks off this weekend in Hutchinson. The address is 2000 N. Poplar, if you want to plug it into your cell phone. The gates are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day through Sept. 16. It costs $10 to get in. Kids and seniors are $6. Click here to find out more about what to expect.

Additional Saturday Events

TOUCH A TRUCK – Let the kids get up close to big construction trucks at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka. The Greater Topeka Partnership’s Touch A Truck event is from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Seventh Street and Kansas Avenue. It’s free, but organizers are asking people to bring canned goods for Harvesters food bank.

CHALK ART FESTIVAL – Play a part in a daylong art event in Downtown Topeka aiming to make at least 4,339 feet of continuous chalk art. Topeka’s Chalk Festival, hosted by Two Wolves Studio, is free. You’ll find boxes and buckets of chalk throughout downtown starting at 10:30 a.m. or you can bring your own. Pick up the chalk and go to town. Certain areas will be reserved for professional artists to make their mark.

HOLY SMOKIN’ JAMBOREE – It’s a party outside Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church north of Topeka for the Holy Smokin’ Jamboree. Show up at 8 or 9 a.m. for pancakes, watch the Topeka High Drumline perform at 3 p.m., grab a beer and some BBQ as Topeka’s classic rock band The Bash hits the stage from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The church is located off 46th Street, east of Highway 75, near Seaman High School.

Additional Sunday Event

9/11 DAY OF REMEMBERANCE – The Flint Hills Volunteer Center is hosting a 9/11 Day of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan City Park. You can help plant nearly 3,000 flags for each person killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The event goes for a few hours. A military band and several first responder groups will participate. The event is across from City Hall, at 11th and Poyntz in Manhattan. Flags will be lowered across Kansas in honor of the 9/11 victims.