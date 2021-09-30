Looking to make $25 an hour? KDOT hiring operators for winter preps

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It may be the start of the fall season, but snow in Kansas isn’t that far around the corner.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is already preparing for inclement weather by hiring equipment operators. Equipment operators perform all highway maintenance, like patching potholes and removing snow and ice.

District Engineer Leroy Koehn said the department is struggling to fill about 90 open positions, which impacts how well they can care for Kansas highways.

“We’re about two-thirds full right now. We have 65 vacancies on our equipment operator side alone and that’s district-wide and we have five areas,” Koehn said.

KDOT operators make up to $25 an hour. We have the application to apply here.