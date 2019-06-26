Lottery ticket vending machine makes debut in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Lottery debuted it’s first ever lottery ticket vending machine on Wednesday morning.

You can find it at John’s Food Center at 5812 SW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka.

Any tickets that could normally be purchased at the counter can now be purchased via a touch-screen lottery vending machine.

You can also check the status of your tickets, but can only claim prizes by going up to the counter.

As of Wednesday, the machines only take cash. The machines do not give change. If you insert a $5 bill, you will need to play $5 worth of lottery games.

They will have debit and credit card capabilities in the coming weeks.

KSNT News was the first media outlet to check it out in person.

To test out the machine for yourself, stop by one of the following locations:

Gage Center Bowl, 4200 SW Huntoon Street, Topeka

John’s Food Center, 5812 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka

Kansas Lottery Headquarters, 128 N. Kansas Ave, Topeka