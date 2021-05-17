Love, Carissa lifejacket sign stolen from Perry Lake

OSKALOOSA (KSNT) — Shannon Shaw lost her granddaughter almost six years ago after she drowned in a river in Maine. To remember her granddaughter and try to prevent others from drowning, she started a lifejacket program called Love, Carissa.

Six lifejacket stations are located around Perry Lake. Lake visitors are able to borrow a lifejacket and place it back on the hooks after use. But this weekend, the sign for the station at Slough Creek Boat Ramp went missing. It was the first station where Shaw placed the lifejackets at the lake.

“It has sentimental value of course to me because it has my granddaughter’s face on it,” Shaw said. “It has her signature and it has our story. And the biggest part of this to me is that it’s on the Army Corp property.”

Shaw said she knows the sign can be replaced, but the fact someone took something with Carissa’s face on it is the heartbreaking part.

She still urges people to use the lifejackets when visiting the lake and hopes whoever took the sign will return it. If you have any information on the missing sign, contact Shaw here.