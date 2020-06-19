‘Love Carissa’ grows to promote water safety, remember lost granddaughter

MERIDEN, Kan. (KSNT) – Drowning is the lead cause of accidental deaths and for one Meriden woman, she knows the pain of losing a loved one.

Almost five years ago, Shannon Shaw received the news that her granddaughter, Carissa, drowned in a river.

“She was nine years old. and they recovered her body the next day on the 28th of August,” Shaw said.

She said she doesn’t want anyone else to go through the tragedy her and family went through.

So she started a life jacket program called “Love Carissa” to make sure people have resources and the right education to prevent drowning.

“And we had no idea we were going to expand,” Shaw said. But with the feedback we got from the community they were so welcoming and everything so we decided we needed to offer that to the communities outside of Horton.”

Water safety has become one of Shannon’s top priorities. With a little over 600 boating and swimming related deaths last year, people underestimate how jackets could save your life.

Shaw said it’s always important to have a plan of action when going to the lake. So what else can you do to keep your family safe at the lake?

“Always swim in pairs. We recommend that you only swim in our designated swim areas and remember to reach and throw but don’t go,” John Glynn, Lake Perry Park Ranger, said.

Glynn said the best method when struggling is to relax and stay calm.

To learn more about Love Carissa, click here.