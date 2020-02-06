Love’s, Culver’s among new businesses opening in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – New businesses seem to be popping up everywhere this year.

Love’s Travel Stop had its grand opening on Thursday morning.

The chain is known for the extensive offerings it provides truck drivers and travelers alike. The convenience store will be open 24 hours and is located on Lower Silver Lake Road, just off Highway 75.

There are three different restaurants inside, including Subway, Chester’s Chicken, and Godfather’s.

Down the road at 10th and Wanamaker, the new site for Culver’s, a popular fast-food chain, is under construction. The restaurant is known for its frozen custard and butter burgers and has locations across the country.

Some businesses next door say the construction has made parking a hassle, but they’re hopeful it will bring new customers to the area.

“It kind of hurts the business a bit, especially with half of the parking lot being shut down. But I am excited to see the new people that are coming over to check out the new business,” Isabella Gamino, a stylist at Great Clips, said.

Gamino also said it’s great to see more businesses popping up in Topeka because it gives people in the community things to look forward to.

According to Culver’s, the restaurant will be open in late spring.