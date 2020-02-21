Love’s Travel Stop holds ribbon cutting for new Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A new travel stop is bringing jobs and business to Topeka.

Love’s Travel Stop held a ribbon cutting for their new Topeka store off of highway 75 Thursday.

The company said it has added 50 new jobs in the area. Curtis Sneden with the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce said bringing a truck stop to Topeka has been long over due and that it can bring in some money to the area.

“You can already see the parking lot full of trucks, and the customers are just flowing in and out,” said Sneden. “So, this helps bring activity in the sense of shopping and use of this facility. But, it also says something about moving Topeka forward.”

Love’s also donated $1,000 to both the Sunflower Soccer Association and the Boys and Girls clubs of Topeka.