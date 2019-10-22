Low-income families can sign up to get holiday help from the United Way

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Low income people and families in Topeka will start signing up for the United Way’s Christmas Bureau on Tuesday. The yearly program let’s people sign up to get help with gifts and a meal during the holidays.

People need to sign up at the Echo Ridge Johnston Community Center at 2021 SE Market Street to enter the program. Applicants must bring:

Photo ID

Proof of income for the entire household. This includes any state assistance or money received for food, rent, etc. Vision cards are not proof. Applicants must show their award letter from the state

Social security cards for the entire household Copies or documents with numbers listed is acceptable



All applications must be received by 6:30 pm on Friday, November 1. The community center will be open to take applications on:

October 22, 24, 25, 28, 30 from 10 am to 6:30 pm

October 26 from 10 am to 2:30 pm

November 1 from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Forms and information can be find on the United Way’s website.

After the enrollment deadline, the United Way will start pairing low-income people and families with others in the community who want to “adopt” them. Click here to find more information on how to help.