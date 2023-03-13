TOPEKA (KSNT) – Due to low temperatures, rides on the new Gage Park mini-train in Topeka will be cut short to two rides on Monday.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said it will hold the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. plus first and second rides of the new Gage Park mini-train. The train will not run for the remainder of Monday; however, all rides will be free through spring break, according to Parks & Rec. Winners of the first ride raffle drawing were notified that the ride will still run as planned.

Parks & Rec said due to the age of the train, certain parts needed to be fabricated from scratch to keep the former train running. The new train is electric, requires fewer mechanical parts and is less expensive to maintain.

After spring break, train rides will be open weekends until Memorial Day. Regular admission will be $2 per person, according to Parks & Rec.