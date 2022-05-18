LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department announced Wednesday that the city will conduct a DUI saturation patrol starting Friday, May 20.

The specialized patrol will place extra officers in the field within city limits, specifically looking for motorists who exhibit signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations.

Officers will perform field sobriety testing and will take appropriate actions on motorists stopped for a traffic violation who show signs of alcohol and/or drug consumption. The LPD urges drivers to designate a sober driver and a reminder to buckle up, every trip, every time.