Lt. Governor tabbed as next State Treasurer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly today announced her intention to appoint Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers to become the Kansas State Treasurer when Congressman-elect Jake LaTurner vacates the position in January.

The State Treasurer vacancy was initiated by the election of Congressman-elect Jake LaTurner to the U.S. House of Representatives for the 2nd Congressional District in Kansas. Lieutenant Governor Rogers will be sworn in as Treasurer on January 2nd, 2021.

The State Treasurer oversees Kansas’ revenue and finances, directs the investment of state assets, and ensures government can operate safely and efficiently through proper banking, investment, and cash management.

Rogers indicated he intends to run for the State Treasurer position in two years.

Governor Kelly will announce her appointment to Lieutenant Governor next week