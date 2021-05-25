‘Lu’ Griffiths, killed in home explosion, remembered as man who could accomplish it all

Griffiths (shown on the left of picture) at a retirement party for Terry Bertels, shown with Commissioner Bill Riphahn in this Nov. 2017 photo (Ctsy: Shawnee County Parks and Recreation)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An obituary remembered a man Tuesday after his death in a home explosion near Holton, and confirmed that his wife survived the incident.

The published Legacy.com obituary for Billy “Lu” Griffiths describes the 61-year-old as a man who didn’t sit still and could fix anything.

Griffiths died May 10 when his home was leveled in an explosion, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The explosion severely injured his wife Teri, who was flown to a Kansas City area hospital. The obituary confirmed “Lu is survived by his loving wife, Teri Griffiths.”

Griffiths graduated from Highland Park High School and worked for the City of Topeka and Shawnee County for 43 years as a parks supervisor before retiring in 2018. According to Lu’s obituary, he worked at his dream job as director for the Banner Creek Reservoir in Holton after retiring.

He was remembered for being an animal lover and took “great pride in having 80 acres of land full of cows, chickens, a goose, and a horse.” The man who was a shareholder in the Green Bay Packers enjoyed coaching both softball and baseball.

Griffiths loved family, cars, the outdoors and hunting, as well as going to blues concerts with his wife. The pair got married June 1, 1991 in Topeka before moving to Holton.

Visitation for Griffiths will be June 3, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Parker-Price Funeral Home at 245 N.W. Independence Ave, according to the obituary. The funeral service will be June 4, 2021, starting at 11 a.m. at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Valencia Cemetery.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $20,000 for Griffiths’ family.