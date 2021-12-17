Luckiest server in Topeka – single mother of three receives best Christmas gift imaginable

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka mother’s life is forever changed after a generous table visit.

It was a night like any other at Jeremiah Bullfrogs for server Bryanna Estanol, until a table of regulars finished their meal.

“I came over, they handed me an envelope, I was like what is this? I opened it and there was $1,250 in it. I almost fainted. I’ve never had a tip that huge before you know, that’s crazy,” Estanol said.

She believes the group was taking part in the Facebook “$100 challenge.” The challenge has a friend group meet together for a meal, each putting in $100 for the tip.

The eventful night couldn’t have happened at a better time for the single mother of three.

“I just don’t think they understand how much this means to me, I was really behind on bills and this helped in such a huge way. I am able to give my kids a good Christmas this year because of you guys, from the bottom of my heart thank you so much,” Estanol said.

The money will be going towards Christmas, bills and medical expenses for her youngest daughter.

“I am a huge believer in Karma. I think you know, be a good person, you know, do good, just work hard everyday and I promise you things will come around for you,” Estanol said.

Bryanna told KSNT when coworkers found out, they weren’t envious. Instead they were overjoyed for her. Some even saying that if anyone was to receive that tip, they were glad it was her.