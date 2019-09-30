Luke Combs, Toby Keith, Cody Johnson to headline Topeka’s debut Heartland Stampede

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kicker Heartland Stampede announced its current lineup Monday morning for its inaugural 2020 music festival, including several prominent country acts.

Toby Keith and Cody Johnson join the previously announced Luke Combs to headline the concert series June 25 to 27 at the Heartland Motorsports Park in the capital city. Other acts to perform include:

Ashley McBryde

Clay Walker

Riley Green

Mitchell Tenpenny

Lonestar

Gabby Barrett

Meghan Patrick

Jacob Bryant

Drew Parker

Travis Marvin

Heartland Stampede staff report there are more acts to be announced prior to the concert. For a limited time three-day general admission tickets are selling for $99 and one-day tickets for $79. Tickets are now on sale on Heartland Stampede’s website. Heartland Stampede is the new incarnation of the Kicker Country Stampede, formerly hosted at Tuttle Creek in Manhattan. The concert made the jump to a Topeka venue in 2019, making Heartland Motorsports Park its new permanent home complete with a rebrand.