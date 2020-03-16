LULAC Senior Center keeps senior citizens young at heart

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka organization is trying to change the perception of senior centers.

Executive director for the Topeka LULAC Senior Center Kathy Votaw said they try to keep the group as busy as possible

“The stigma attached to a senior center is that you do ceramics and jigsaw puzzles and watch The Price is Right,” Votaw said. “We’re the furthest thing from that.”

Karaoke is a group favorite at LULAC Senior Center. It’s one of many activities they do on a daily basis.

“We usually do cooks in the kitchen once a month and fix up anything we want to fix up,” said Julia Stogdill, who’s been coming to the center for two years. “We’re going to have a potluck here this month.”

The group gets to pick their own activities because while they may be older and have some physical limitations, they still want to have fun.

“They’ve got to have things to keep them going and keep them active and keep them busy,” said Votaw. “You know, really, age is just a number. We have 85-year-olds in here dancing.”

For some, a little bit of fun goes a long way.

“When I’m busy at home, I get lonely and start crying and things like that, because when you’re alone and old, you don’t know what to do,” Stogdill said. “So, I like being here.”

Most importantly, they also develop close bonds with one another.

“I love knowing that there’s someone who cares and it’s not just family,” said Mary Fuelo who also comes to the center.

The LULAC Senior Center really is like one big family, and they’re living life to the fullest together.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the center will be closed until March 30.