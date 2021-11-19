LULAC Senior Center shows off new mural project

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The city of Topeka is working hard to improve areas around town. This includes a local community center in the Oakland neighborhood that just completed mural project.

Guests and members met at LULAC Senior Center for a ribbon cutting Friday morning. The mural is painted across the Oakland building, which has been in need of some new improvements.

Topeka’s current mayor, Michelle De la Isla, and her soon to be replacement, Mike Padilla were there. Padilla grew up in the Oakland area, he told KSNT News he’s looking forward to seeing more project like this around the city.

“Bringing art to the community everywhere. I think a good term Mr. Batista used was to bring some vibrancy to the neighborhood, and that can be shared across the city,” Padilla said. “It doesn’t have to be in any one part.”

The city hopes is to do other projects just like this one across other parts of Topeka. Each project will highlight the different communities in a unique way.