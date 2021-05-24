Lumber experts warn people to plan out summer projects due to shortage

ST MARYS (KSNT) — Lumber prices are on the rise throughout the country. Lumber is in stock right now, but as the summer gets going that could change.

The owner of St. Marys Lumber Co., Andy Perry, said treated lumber prices are up by 300 percent. This means when building a house, people could see a price increase of up to $50,000 in total cost. The good news is that if fewer people are buying lumber then the price could start to creep back down.

“It will take two months before that price actually gets to me because I have to get rid of all of my product, which of course is at a higher cost,” Perry said. “So I will continue to buy at the lower number and average it down, but you aren’t going to see a drop off a cliff type price.”

For people looking to start new projects, it is recommended to plan ahead. Experts at St. Marys Lumber Co. said they could see availability issues in the next 30 to 60 days.