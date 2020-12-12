Lyndon couple’s holiday light display honors their late grandchildren

LYNDON, Kan. (KSNT) – Tami and Ron Reece have put up a Christmas show in their yard in past years.

But after losing their grandson in December of 2018 and granddaughter this past year, they decided to dedicate this year’s display to them. The yard is filled with blow-up snowmen, beautiful lights and even a Ferris wheel.

“We started putting them up…we’ve done it you know, quite a few years,” said Ron Reece. “Off and on stuff like that.

In June, the Reeces’ one-year-old granddaughter, Robin Sowers, died in an accident. Thursday would have been her second birthday.

Then in December of 2018, their daughter-in-law suffered a miscarriage, so they lost their baby grandson. His parents had planned to name him Rhett.

As a tribute this year, they put up a sign that reads, “We want to wish all our grand babies in heaven a Merry Christmas.”

“It’s hard, but we will get through it,” said Ron Reece.

The couple said anyone is welcome to come by their display at 5th and Adams street in Lyndon. But they do ask people not to come into the display, as cords could be a tripping hazard.