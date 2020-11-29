Lyon Co. 911 down: stay on the line for help, emergency management urges

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon Co. Emergency Management is experiencing issues with its phone service Sunday afternoon, but ask callers to stay on the line if they have an emergency; they will be rerouted to Franklin Co.

911 service is down this afternoon across a large swath of Kansas. A massive outage of a core service #ksleg pic.twitter.com/my9B4ZUjiF — Jonathan Shorman (@jonshorman) November 29, 2020

They say their phone provider, AT&T, is without service in the southern part of Kansas. The issue is being looked at.

Franklin Co. uses another phone service for this exact reason, according to Lyon Co. officials. These two counties are partners, and you should continue to stay on the line for a bit longer while Franklin Co. receives your call to help you with your emergency. At that point, Franklin Co. dispatch will relay the message via cell or radio to Lyon Co.

They also say the call will take longer to get to Franklin Co., so you must be patient.

There is no word on when the issue with AT&T will be fixed.