LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A turnpike crash early Tuesday morning sent a 59-year-old and a 13-year-old to the hospital after a driver lost control of his car and flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the 2019 Nissan Sentra lost control after passing a commercial vehicle, left the road and flipped. The crash happened just minutes before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-35 south of Emporia.

The 59-year-old Burns woman suffered only a minor injury but was taken to Newman Regional Medical Center with her passenger, a 13-year-old Emporia girl. Both were wearing a seatbelt, according to the KHP.