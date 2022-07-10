LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 16-year-old Lyon County juvenile is recovering this morning after being shot in the leg.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning, a 16-year-old from Hartford was carrying his fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun down an embankment to go fishing when, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, he was startled by a “dangerous animal” and fell trying to put distance between himself and the animal.

While backing away from the animal, the Hartford juvenile fell causing him to discharge the firearm which hit him in the lower left leg.

He was treated and released from Coffey County Hospital for what authorities said were minor injuries.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of road M, south of Emporia near the Neosho River.