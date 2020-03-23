Lyon County announces first 2 coronavirus cases

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County Public Health announced on Sunday that their county has two positive cases of coronavirus.

They said the two people are in isolation and their contacts are being investigated.

County health officials are recommending people in the area stay home and cancel any non-essential travel to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“Please take this seriously. This is about saving lives,” said Lyon County Public Health Nurse Melissa Smith.

As of 7:30 p.m., on Sunday March 22, these two cases are not included in the state’s number because those are only updated once daily.

