Lyon County announces first coronavirus death

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday Lyon County health officials announced their first coronavirus death.

The health department said the person who died was a woman in her 70s who tested positive for the virus on Monday.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathy to the family who lost their loved one,” said Renee Hively, Lyon County Health Officer. “No time is a good time to lose a loved one, but it is especially hard during this time in our lives.”

To see a county by county breakdown of coronavirus cases in Kansas you can go here.