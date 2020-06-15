Lyon County crash kills man, injures child

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man has died and a child is in the hospital Sunday night after his car crashed and caught on fire south of Emporia.

Diblain Jacobo, 26, of Emporia was driving in the 1100 block of L Road in Lyon County around 8:00 p.m., according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Jacobo lost control of his car and went into a ditch. The car crashed into a power pole and caught fire.

Emergency responders pronounced Jacobo dead at the scene, and life-flighted a child in the car to a hospital in Kansas City. The child has non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story