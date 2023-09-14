LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – State troopers confirm a sheriff’s deputy and a 16-year-old were hospitalized after a crash on U.S. Highway 56 on Thursday.

Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs report the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 on U56 at the city limits of Allen. A 16-year-old from Reading was driving a Ford Fusion east on the highway while a Chevrolet Silverado was moving in the same direction with its lights and sirens on. The KHP Communication Center said the Chevy was being driven by a 24-year-old sheriff’s deputy on his way to another crash.

The driver of the Ford made a left turn and was struck on the driver’s side by the Chevy, according to the KHP. The 16-year-old was taken to a Topeka hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The sheriff’s deputy was also seriously injured and taken to an Emporia hospital.