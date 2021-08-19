Lyon County family speaks out about murdered brother

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The family of a man whose murder has remained a mystery since 2017 has issued a statement. On Wednesday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Emporia Police Department, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced they have made five arrests related to the September 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila.

Andrew Granado was arrested In Tulsa, Oklahoma for 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila.

Avila was found murdered in a burned vehicle on Sept. 6, 2017.

“After I got the call yesterday I sat there waiting for the moment of relief, waiting for the moment this pain would ease itself, even if it was just a little bit, but it never came. I have no idea what I was waiting for really, but the reality of never seeing my brother again hit me harder than ever before,” the family said.

The Avila family expressed gratitude for the support they have been offered but asked for privacy to take time to “process all that is going on.” The statement asked anyone with any information to please come forward.

“I always knew capturing these people wasn’t going to bring my brother back, but I was hoping the pain would feel different… but nothing changed, I still feel this excruciating pain deep in my chest,” Avila’s brother wrote.

You can read the entire statement on the Facebook page “Justice for Chewy.”

Armando Nunez

Jovan Pecina

Jordy Cornejo

Alan Alanis

Arrested were: