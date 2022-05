LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighting crews battled a blaze in Lyon County for 45 minutes Wednesday morning.

Firefighters and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrived just after 7 a.m. to find a building at the Southern Star transmission plant on fire. The building is 5 miles south of Americus.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was out by 7:55 a.m. Investigators are working with crews on scene to find the cause.