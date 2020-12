LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said a large grass fire from Monday has rekindled.

The fire is at Road J and Road 300 up to Road 330, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s near the towns of Bushong and Allen.

Large grass fire rekindle from 12/21. Road J and Road 300 up to Road 330 now. Multiple fire districts on scene. pic.twitter.com/Sk7gBmYclM — Lyon Co. KS Sheriff (@LyonCoSheriff) December 22, 2020

Multiple fire crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

This is a developing story.