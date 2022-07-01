LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Reading man killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

Douglas Cunningham, 42, was traveling east on Road 170 around 7 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the road, struck a concrete culvert and came to rest on the north side of the road, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office reported that Cunningham was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emporia/Lyon County Fire and EMS plus Hartford Fire Department responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation.