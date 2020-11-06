Lyon County mask mandate goes into effect today, Nov. 6.

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A county wide mask mandate is in effect for Lyon County as of Nov. 6.

The mandate extends from Nov. .6 through Jan. 14, 2021.

The public health order was issued by the Lyon County Board of Health and the Lyon County Health Officer.

The order offers the following guidance for individuals. Masks should be worn under the following circumstances:

Any individual that is inside, or in line to enter, any indoor public space

Obtaining services from those in the healthcare sector, including, but not limited to, a hospital, a pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank

Waiting for or riding on public transportation, or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle

While outdoors in public spaces or unable to maintain a 6 foot distance between individuals (not including individuals living together) with only infrequent or incidental moments of clear proximity

Also, effective Nov. 6, all businesses and organizations in the City of Emporia must require all employees, customers, visitors, members of the public to wear a mask.

Employees, when working in any space visited by customers or members of the public;

Employees, when working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others;

Customers, members, visitors, or members of the public, when in a facility managed by the business or organization; or

Employees, when in any room or enclosed area where other people (except for individuals who reside together) are present and are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.

The following people and individuals are exempt from wearing masks or other face coverings.

Persons age five years or under—children age two years and under in particular should not wear a face covering because of the risk of suffocation;

Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering—this includes persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a face covering could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance

Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication

Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines

Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service

Persons who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, while they are eating or drinking, provided they maintain a 6- foot distance between individuals

Athletes who are engaged in an organized sports activity that allows athletes to maintain a 6-foot distance

Persons engaged in a court-related proceeding held or managed by the Kansas Judiciary

Persons engaged in any lawful activity during which wearing a mask or other face covering is prohibited by law

The first coronavirus case in Kansas was confirmed on March 7, 2020, the first cases for Lyon County was identified on March 22, 2020. On Nov. 4, Lyon County had 191 active cases.

Emporia and Lyon County Mask Mandate: