Lyon County Public Health announces new coronavirus dashboard

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County Public Health announced Friday that coronavirus updates will now be featured on a new dashboard effective Monday, Nov. 16.

The new dashboard will allow the public to view data directly from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), creating a more accurate and reliable platform.

According to a press release from Public Health as new cases are confirmed by KDHE, they are assigned the date that the patient was tested. As a result, the data from the last seven days may be in flux as more cases are confirmed and updated. In order to reduce this data flux, Lyon County Public Health will be updating the dashboard three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Because of the community spread of the disease, Public Health will no longer be announcing cluster information.

Everybody has to do their part in this. We have to mask up, we have to social distance, we have to practice good hygiene. Renee Hively, Public Health Officer for Lyon County

COVID -19 UPDATE