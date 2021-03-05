Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reaching out to public after fuel lines cut at Lyon County school

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT)- The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public and asking for help after someone cut multiple fuel lines on school vehicles and stole a catalytic converter.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying this vehicle.

Surveillance video at Northern Heights High School in Allen caught the suspect and the vehicle. Authorities shared the images hoping someone can help identify the vandal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or the P3 app.