Lyon County singer performs Monday on The Voice

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Americus woman who secured a spot on Team Blake on the 20th season of The Voice has made it to the battle rounds.

Savannah Chestnut, who now calls Emporia home, is expected to perform Monday evening, April 12.

Chestnut told KSNT News she has been singing and writing since she could remember, writing her first song when she was 13. Then at 14, she started performing at different places around town, like the Emporia Farmer’s Market.

“That was the dream! And plus, I wanted to get out,” Chestnut said. “It was a small town and I had that whole ‘small town fever’ where I just needed to leave and go do bigger things somewhere else.” Savannah Chestnut

To watch Chestnut tune into the The Voice Monday, April 12, at 7 p.m. on KSNT.