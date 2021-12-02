Lyon County UTV rollover sends 2 to hospital

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover accident Wednesday afternoon in Lyon County.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger, Heather Finnerty, 41, of Hartford, and Brooke Finnerty, 19, of Manhattan, were not wearing their seatbelts when the four-wheel all-terrain vehicle they were in flipped after taking a turn too quickly.

The call to first responders came into emergency services at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. The crash happened in the 1800 block of Road 150.

Neither injury was life-threatening, according to authorities.