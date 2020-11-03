Macey Hensley, Council Grove presidential expert, appears on ‘Ellen’ on Election Day

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (KSNT) – Macey Hensley, Council Grove’s own presidential expert, made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday afternoon.

Hensley made her 20th appearance on the talk show, which aired on Election Day. The episode showed her experience calling potential voters last week with “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian.

She first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015 when she was just 5 years old.

Macey caught the attention of the talk show host because of her extensive knowledge of U.S. Presidents.