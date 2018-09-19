Made In Kansas: Netting sales and baling success in a Junction City business

You see it every time you drive by fields across Northeast Kansas. In fact, you see it all over the world and one of the largest makers of the knitted plastic wrapping that covers those large, round hay bales is right in our backyard. To be more specific, that netting is being made at UPU Industries in Junction City.

It's not just limited to the farm either. Kevin Rogers, Plant Manager at UPU Industries explains, "If it can be wrapped and you want it to breathe, or you want reinforcement with it, our product can be used."

It all starts in the silos out back. Those tall silos are filled with high-density plastic resin beads. Those beads are then brought into the factory where the plastic is extruded and stretched into a film. It's that film that becomes the basis for the plastic threads.

"It goes through a two-stage strengthening process. It's one where we make it we instill strength into it with certain processes that we use and then when we put it on the conversion machines where it's actually knitted there's another process that adds strength to the plastic, as well," explains Rogers.

That conversion machine is essentially the biggest sewing machine you'll ever see. That's right, those hay bales are covered in a knitted blanket of plastic. Once the netting has been knitted, it's rolled and packaged and sent out all over North America.

"The product is rolled up into rolls and put in the back of their baler or if it's an industrial product, they put it on the machine that they would use to wind their use point at and wrap it up," adds Rogers.

You may think that it's just this white plastic, but at UPU, they have so many variations of plastic colors that if a farmer wants a special colored netting to cover their bales, they'll make it any color you want.