Mahomes youngest player to earn Super Bowl MVP

MIAMI, Fla. (KSNT) – Leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the title of Super Bowl MVP Sunday night.

At 24 years old, Mahomes is the youngest player in the history of the NFL to be named Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, rushing nine times for 29 yards and a touchdown Sunday night.

The Super Bowl MVP honor comes the year after he was the youngest player in football history to be named the NFL’s MVP.