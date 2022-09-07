Flames were coming through the roof at White Lakes Center when Topeka Firefighters arrived. (KSNT File Photo)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The case between Mainline Printing Inc. and the owners of White Lakes Mall was settled Wednesday morning days before a bench trial could begin.

According to court records, Mainline Printing sued the property owner, KDL, for damages following a fire at the abandoned mall on Dec. 29, 2020.

According to court records, on Aug. 18 a bench trial was set for Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 to begin at 9 a.m. although the parties continued to negotiate.

Proceedings began when KDL received a summons on March 8, 2021.