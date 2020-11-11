Majic 107.7 launches Christmas music

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We’re just 44 days away from Christmas now and even though Thanksgiving comes first, a local radio station is already getting into the Christmas spirit.

Our partners at Majic 107.7 started playing Christmas music yesterday at midnight. Their annual tradition is to play Christmas music all day, every day leading up to Christmas itself.

They typically start playing holiday music a week before Thanksgiving, but decided to start early this year.

“The reason why we started it so early, is because we’re trying to find some joy in 2020,” Majic 107.7 host Sean Kelly said. “It’s just one of those things where everybody is trying to find an escape with the pandemic and everybody’s been putting up Christmas trees, everybody’s getting holiday decorations up, everybody’s already got Christmas in all the stores. We figured why not join in in all the fun?”

If you miss “today’s greatest hits, yesterday’s favorites,” the station has a link online where you can still listen.

They will return to regularly scheduled programming after Christmas on Dec. 28.