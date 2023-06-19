TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major road project is nearing completion in central Topeka.

Construction work on the SW 12th Street Project is still on-going, more than two years after it started. A spokeswoman with the City of Topeka says the major project is nearing completion. While work is being conducted on 12th Street from Washburn Avenue to Gage Boulevard, the spokeswoman says the roadway is expected to be fully open this month, June 2023.

After the roadway is open, final touches, like laying sod and placing street lights will follow. According to the City of Topeka website, this is Phase two of the 12th Street Project. The project is a countywide sales tax project approved by voters.

“Residents with driveways along that portion of roadway can park on the street while the temporary access road is removed and driveway approaches are reconstructed, mostly on the north side of SW 12th Street,” according to the City of Topeka’s website.

This project focused on redesigning the streets in the following ways:

Fully reconstruct and “right-size” the roadway to fit the neighborhood.

Create a designated through lane for vehicles and an auxiliary lane for parking, bus pullouts, deliveries and a bike lane in some locations.

Upgrade the curbs and gutters.

Relocate utilities as needed.

Improve transit and pedestrian accessibility and safety.

Improve intersections where possible.

Provide a bike facility along the corridor.

On the city’s website, they say the 12th Street Project is important to make space for all who use the road such as motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians and those who use public transit.

If you know of any road construction projects, or want to know more about a project near you, email alyssa.storm@ksnt.com.