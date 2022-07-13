MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is closing North Manhattan Avenue between Fremont

St. and Bluemont Ave. beginning Wednesday, July 13.

While the city is working on replacing the 500 block of N. Manhattan Ave. the entire width of the street will be closed (blue shaded areas pictured below) in addition to the west sidewalk between Laramie and Moro Street.

Map marking closures on N. Manhattan Ave. (Photo Courtesy/City of Manhattan).

While N. Manhattan Ave. is fully closed between Little Moro and Bluemont Avenue, it remains open to northbound vehicular traffic (red arrows pictured above) and pedestrian traffic on both sides of the street (green arrows pictured above) between East Laramie Street and Moro Street. The only area two-way vehicular traffic can access is Aggieville via West Laramie Street.

The city warns drivers to expect light traffic and possible delays during this phase of the construction project which the contractor estimates will take 4 weeks to complete.