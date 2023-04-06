MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A major road work project in Manhattan is entering its final phase later this month while another is just getting started.

The City of Manhattan announced Thursday that the last stretch of the North Manhattan Ave. project will begin on Monday, April 10. The contractor, McCown Gordon, will start work on the east half of the intersection of Moro St. and North Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville.

Moro St. will not be accessible from North Manhattan Ave. during this time. The alley north of Moro St. will remain accessible from Anderson Ave. via Little Moro.

The official detour to reach Moro St. from North Manhattan Ave. will be via Laramie St. west to 14th St., north to Bluemont Ave. and east to 12th St., according to the city. Pedestrian access to Moro St. will be maintained through the intersection throughout this final phase. However, exact routes may vary depending on current construction progress.

This work is expected to last for three weeks, according to the city. The timeline for completion is expected to run into May but could change depending on weather.

The first phase of the extensive road work in Aggieville began almost one year ago. The project is part of the Aggieville Vision which will encompass North Manhattan Ave. from Fremont St. to Bluemont Ave. This will include complete reconstruction of the street, sidewalks, water lines and storm sewer.

The beginning of the final phase for the North Manhattan Ave. project will also mark the beginning of the first phase of the Fremont St. project, according to the city. This project will focus on repairing and replacing underground infrastructure and will consist of several phases throughout 2023. This first phase is expected to last until August this year.

Fremont St. will be shut down from 11th St. to just west of the 12th St. intersection, according to the city. The westernmost section of Fremont St. will remain accessible from North Manhattan Ave. during this phase. The official detour for Fremont St. will run south on 11th St. to Poyntz Ave., west to 14th St. and back north to Fremont St. to access North Manhattan Ave. from the west.

The city reports that this construction will also impact City Park as the one-way entrance to Central Park Rd. will be closed at Fremont St.: the road will be converted to two-way traffic from North Park Rd. to preserve access to park events at the pavilion/band shell. The part of the trail in the north part of the park, running along Fremont St., will be closed during this construction with a detour being established later.

For more information on these construction projects, visit the city's website

