Damage done to a soccer field in Riley County will total more then $5,000, according to authorities. (Photo courtesy Riley County Police Department)

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is calling the vandalism done to a soccer field a major “Scrooge move.”

The police department estimates the damage done by a vehicle driving onto the field will total $5,000.

RCPD shared photos of the damage to soccer field 5 at Anneberg Park.

According to authorities, similar damage was done last month. This means the field won’t be able to be used until the fall of 2022 or spring of 2023.

If you have any information about these incidents please give us a call at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) December 22, 2021