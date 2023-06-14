TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road workers have finished a major road project in the Capital City.

A spokeswoman for the City of Topeka told 27 News some road work projects are completed ahead of schedule, and others will be wrapping up soon.

Workers completed a mill and overlay project on Southwest 29th Street between Wanamaker and Arrowhead roads last week, ahead of schedule. The road is now fully open to through traffic.

This project is just one of 15 of the city’s 2023 “Fix Our Streets” projects.

If you know of any road construction projects, or want to know more about a project near you, email alyssa.storm@ksnt.com.