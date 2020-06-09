Major Stormont Vail Events Center projects to finish in late summer, fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new cafe, exercise arena, box office and 30,000 feet of expanded space are among projects to unveil after a $48 million renovation, according to Stormont Vail Events Center.

The center plans to wrap up major construction projects at the Stormont Vail Events Center in the next several months. The events center is currently going through a two-year, multi-million-dollar renovation, including improvements and expansions to Domer Arena, Landon Arena and Exhibition Hall.

Construction crews started the project in May 2019 and planned to work around scheduled events. However, as coronavirus concerns canceled events at the center, Marketing Director Allie Geist said the pandemic made construction easier.

“We’ve been able to open ourselves up to get a lot more work done that originally would’ve had to been reserved for the summer time when we had a break between events,” Geist said. “We were able to move a lot of those projects forward and get things done quicker.”

Crews are adding 30,000 feet to Exhibition Hall, an expansion of 40 percent according to the events center. Geist said the wall separating the new addition and the original hall is expected to come down in August. Domer Arena will receive a new sound system and LED lighting.

The center plans to finish a new glass lobby and entrance to Landon Arena in November, with other projects scheduled to be complete in May 2021.