Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) — A $1.6 million upgrade is coming to the Topeka Presbyterian Manor.

The project will create separate spaces for independent and assisted living at the facility located just east of Sixth and Fairlawn.

The main entrance of the facility will close on Jan. 30, and people should use the entrance on the north side.

The project is expected to take six months.