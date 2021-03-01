Majority of Shawnee County properties to see increase in market value

Model homes and for sale signs line the streets as construction continues at a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

SHAWNEE Co., Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office on Monday mailed Real Estate Value Notices to 64,000 property owners within the county, all of which had a change in assessed value or classification of their property.

Approximately 81% of properties in the county will see an increase in value, which reflects a strong market, with Commercial Market Values seeing an increase of 2.7% and Residential Market Values at 5.7%, according to Appraiser Steve Bauman.

“We do not set tax amounts, our goal is to accurately determine property values to assure the total tax base is distributed fairly,” said Bauman in a presentation to Shawnee County Commissioners on Monday.

Although the real estate market in the county has seen less of a supply available, the properties that are for sale will sell at or above asking price and quickly, sometimes within five days, Bauman said.

The county has added just over $94.6 million in residential new construction and renovation, and $78.1 million in commercial new construction and renovation, according to Bauman.

Property owners who receive a value notice and would like to file an appeal have until March 31.