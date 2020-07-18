“Make America Safe Again”: Police supporters hold rally at Topeka City Hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Community members across the nation on Saturday gathered at their local city halls to show support for law enforcement.

People in Topeka gathered in the afternoon to do just that, as part of the Bridge the Blue rally.

“They need all of the support that we can provide for them,” said Lisa Baker, one of the rally participants. “We call on them in our times of need, and this is their time of need and I believe that we need to give back.”

The attendees heard from organizer and former police officer Ronald Gish, who spoke about ways to bridge the gap between the Topeka community, and their law enforcement.

“They don’t feel like they have the support, they don’t feel like people understand their job and the risk that they take every day for them,” Gish said.

Bridging the gap, Gish said, begins with communication between the public and their law enforcement, and that Topeka is a prime example of doing this.

However, Saturday’s event follows multiple Black Lives Matter rallies that have occurred in Topeka following the custody death of George Floyd, with members and allies of the black community calling for change regarding police brutality.

Even nationally, there have been congressional conversations regarding defunding and reforming the police.

“You can’t take away money and say ‘okay, now let’s train them better,'” Gish said. “You need to put more money into training. I think that would be a good thing.”

Despite this, Gish said this rally is not meant to lean to one side or the other.

“We want to make America safe again,” Gish said.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran attended the rally to interact with the community and find ways to improve it, he said.

“It is a part that is near to my heart. My whole adult life I’ve been a police officer, I have a daughter that’s a police officer, my brothers were in law enforcement,” Cochran said.

Cochran showed similar support at a Black Lives Matter rally in June, where he said he was also seeking additional input about what the community is wanting to be changed.

The rally stayed peaceful throughout the entirety of it, with no counter protesters.