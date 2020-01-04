Make your own goat cheese

Ingredients
- 1 quart goat milk
- 1/3 cup lemon juice
- 2 T white vinegar
- 1/2 t salt
- Dried herbs (optional)
Instructions
- Line a colander with two or three layers of cheesecloth.
- In a heavy bottom pot heat the milk until it reaches 180°F. Stir frequently.
- Remove from heat immediately; add the lemon juice, and stir until combined.
- Add the vinegar, stir until combined and allow it to sit for 30 minutes.
- The curds will be small.
- Slowly ladle into the cheesecloth. Add the salt and stir.
- Gather the ends of the cheesecloth, and tie them with kitchen string. Tie to your faucet.
- Allow it to hang and drip for about 1 hour.
- Place on a cutting board and shape. Sprinkle with died herbs of your choice.
- Refrigerate and serve when set.