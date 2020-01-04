Make your own goat cheese

Ingredients

  • 1 quart goat milk
  • 1/3 cup lemon juice
  • 2 T white vinegar
  • 1/2 t salt
  • Dried herbs (optional)

Instructions

  1. Line a colander with two or three layers of cheesecloth.
  2. In a heavy bottom pot heat the milk until it reaches 180°F. Stir frequently.
  3. Remove from heat immediately; add the lemon juice, and stir until combined.
  4. Add the vinegar, stir until combined and allow it to sit for 30 minutes. 
  5. The curds will be small.
  6. Slowly ladle into the cheesecloth. Add the salt and stir.
  7. Gather the ends of the cheesecloth, and tie them with kitchen string. Tie to your faucet.
  8. Allow it to hang and drip for about 1 hour.
  9. Place on a cutting board and shape. Sprinkle with died herbs of your choice.
  10. Refrigerate and serve when set.

